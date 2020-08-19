Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCEXF opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.