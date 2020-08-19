Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Evergy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 393.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Evergy stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

