Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $241.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $220.72 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.10.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.