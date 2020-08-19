Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,709.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $5,709.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.91 or 0.05446392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

