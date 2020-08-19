Ethereum Gold Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $381,384.36 and $5,456.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00139271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.72 or 0.01792606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00191321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.