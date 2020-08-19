Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

EL stock opened at $213.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.72.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,296,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

