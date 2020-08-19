Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of CEQP opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 4.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.48%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.