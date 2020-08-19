Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE:FR opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

