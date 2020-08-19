Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $566.33 million, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.