EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for EnLink Midstream in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 18,846,336 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 2,429,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

