Endo International PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Endo International in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Endo International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Endo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

