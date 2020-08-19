Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,421,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Insiders sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of EA opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

