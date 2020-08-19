Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

Elastic stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $5,256,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,371.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 607,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 886,686 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

