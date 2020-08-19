ECN Capital Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$4.98 on Monday. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 452.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

