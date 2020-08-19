Draftkings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Draftkings from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Draftkings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

DKNG opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Draftkings has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

