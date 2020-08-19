Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) versus Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Financial Contrast

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Weingarten Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 5.30 $363.71 million $2.10 13.48 Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 4.78 $315.43 million $2.10 8.65

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 35.06% 7.99% 3.62% Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Emmett and Weingarten Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 7 4 0 2.36 Weingarten Realty Investors 1 3 3 0 2.29

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $37.73, suggesting a potential upside of 33.31%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Douglas Emmett pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

