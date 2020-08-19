Dolphin Entertainment’s (DLPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.