Dollar International (DOLLAR) Price Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dollar International (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Dollar International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollar International has a market cap of $4,709.98 and approximately $506.00 worth of Dollar International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dollar International has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dollar International alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unicrypt (UNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Dollar International Token Profile

Dollar International (CRYPTO:DOLLAR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2016. Dollar International’s total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,538 tokens. Dollar International’s official website is dollar.international . Dollar International’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollar International Token Trading

Dollar International can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollar International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollar International should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollar International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollar International and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.