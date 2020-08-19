Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Trading Up 0.3%

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.68, approximately 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,114,000.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

