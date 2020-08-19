DeVault Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, DeVault has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $260,277.84 and approximately $249.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002422 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 312,835,153 coins and its circulating supply is 267,667,008 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

