Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €10.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.27 ($8.55).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.39 ($9.88) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.78. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

