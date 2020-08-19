Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 27.88, a current ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.58. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

