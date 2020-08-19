Desjardins Weighs in on Cae Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Scotia Howard Weill lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

CAE stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 183,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CAE by 1,742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,703,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CAE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 167,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

