Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 989.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,035 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 389.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,810 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $26,465,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,933,000 after acquiring an additional 893,400 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

NYSE DAL opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

