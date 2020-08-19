Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.48. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.