David Barter Sells 3,079 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $121,805.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Barter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, David Barter sold 10,000 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $385,800.00.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Model N by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at $1,532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

