Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

DRI opened at $82.83 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.