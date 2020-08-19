Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50, RTT News reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $128.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.