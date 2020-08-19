Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50, RTT News reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

NYSE:DQ opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.