Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) to Hold

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HNP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

