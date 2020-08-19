DA Davidson Weighs in on Revolve Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $658,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,384.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,677. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

