DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

