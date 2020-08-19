CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $2.54 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00532849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,032.34 or 1.01458532 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

