CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.44

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $3.59. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 5,164 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.