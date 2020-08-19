Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFR. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

CFR stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Dawson acquired 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,464.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.