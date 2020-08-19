Critical Comparison: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) & Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citrix Systems and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 6 7 1 2.53 Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus price target of $152.77, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.31%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Iclick Interactive Asia Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citrix Systems and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.76 $681.81 million $4.13 33.99 Iclick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 2.66 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -54.53

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 24.11% 201.80% 14.44% Iclick Interactive Asia Group -7.27% -7.22% -2.86%

Volatility & Risk

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

