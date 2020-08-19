Critical Analysis: Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Farmland Partners (OTCMKTS:FPI)

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klepierre and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klepierre $1.71 billion 3.12 $363.89 million N/A N/A Farmland Partners $53.56 million 3.82 $13.89 million $0.13 53.23

Klepierre has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Klepierre has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Klepierre and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klepierre N/A N/A N/A Farmland Partners 9.74% 1.71% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Klepierre and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klepierre 6 4 0 0 1.40 Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Klepierre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Klepierre on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

