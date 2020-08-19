CRH Medical Corp (CVE:CRM) Senior Officer James Kreger Sells 9,900 Shares

CRH Medical Corp (CVE:CRM) Senior Officer James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,107.20.

CRH Medical Corp has a 52 week low of C$83.00 and a 52 week high of C$128.87.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

