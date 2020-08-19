Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $203-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.37 million.Cree also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.24–0.2 EPS.

CREE stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CREE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.