Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $74.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.