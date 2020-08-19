Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $64.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities cut Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Cree stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cree by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,420,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cree by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

