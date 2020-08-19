Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Posts Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cree updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.24–0.2 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.24)-($0.20) EPS.

Cree stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CREE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.