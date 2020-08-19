Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Buy Rating at Charter Equity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Charter Equity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,482 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

