Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cree by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,716 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cree by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.