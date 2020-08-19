Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, Director David Lamond bought 49,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $2,049,986.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,324.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,143. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

