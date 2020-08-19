Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$20.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$23.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$382.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.13 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total value of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 76,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$1,499,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,350.01. Insiders sold a total of 166,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,520 over the last quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

