Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$708.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$704.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACQ. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$16.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 505.69. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

