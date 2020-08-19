Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €38.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 152.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.60 ($50.12).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

Shares of CCAP opened at €15.04 ($17.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €14.92 ($17.55) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $323.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.45.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.