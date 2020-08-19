Contrasting OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Inozyme Pharma (NYSE:EDTK)

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:EDTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Inozyme Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr 2.09% 10.30% 1.64% Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Inozyme Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.58 $34.30 million N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Inozyme Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Inozyme Pharma

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. The company provides approximately 407 vocational training courses that cover a range of subjects, such as mechanics, electrical, auto repair, and construction. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service, Vocational Training, and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform to its fee-paying members. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

