Contrasting Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 8.38 $654.69 million $2.26 30.49 LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 2.23 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -41.57

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 29.88% 36.29% 17.00% LightPath Technologies -4.48% -4.67% -3.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 2 0 2.06 LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus price target of $65.69, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats LightPath Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

